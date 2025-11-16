HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar CEO hands over list of 243 elected MLAs to Guv

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
18:49
image
Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state assembly to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

The list features the names of the MLAs of National Democratic Alliance constituents -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (89), the Janata Dal-United (85), the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (19), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (five) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four).

The names of the legislators of the opposition Mahagathbandhan -- the Rashtriya Janata Dal (25), the Congress (six), the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation (two) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (one) -- are also there.

Besides, the list mentions names of five All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen lawmakers and one each of Indian Inclusive Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

'The CEO, accompanied by principal secretary Arvind Anand and other officials, handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the Bihar assembly to the Bihar Governor,' the CEO's office said in a post on X.

The current Assembly's term in Bihar ends on November 22.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal addresses a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

South Africa shock India inside 3 days
South Africa shock India inside 3 days

Simon Harmer picked up four wickets as South Africa staged an incredible fightback to shock India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test match.

Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble

Not handing the ball to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to start the third day's play on a challenging Eden Gardens surface was "questionable", said the legendary Anil Kumble.

How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired
How India's Turning Pitch Gamble Backfired

India head coach Gautam Gambhir mounted a strong defence of the tough Eden Gardens pitch despite losing to South Africa in the first Test.

LIVE! Bihar victory better than expected: Nitish's son
LIVE! Bihar victory better than expected: Nitish's son

Cursed for donating 'dirty' kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter
Cursed for donating 'dirty' kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday charged cohorts of her brother Tejashwi Yadav with accusing her of donating a 'bad' kidney to her father, 'in exchange for crores of rupees and a party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO