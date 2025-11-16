Bihar CEO hands over list of 243 elected MLAs to Guv

18:49

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal on Sunday handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the state assembly to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.





The list features the names of the MLAs of National Democratic Alliance constituents -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (89), the Janata Dal-United (85), the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (19), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (five) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (four).





The names of the legislators of the opposition Mahagathbandhan -- the Rashtriya Janata Dal (25), the Congress (six), the Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation (two) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (one) -- are also there.





Besides, the list mentions names of five All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen lawmakers and one each of Indian Inclusive Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.





'The CEO, accompanied by principal secretary Arvind Anand and other officials, handed over the list of 243 newly elected members of the Bihar assembly to the Bihar Governor,' the CEO's office said in a post on X.





The current Assembly's term in Bihar ends on November 22. -- PTI





IMAGE: Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal addresses a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo