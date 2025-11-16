HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All Lal Quila Metro Station gates reopen 5 days after blast

Sun, 16 November 2025
11:06
All gates of the Lal Quila Metro Station have reopened for commuters, five days after the deadly Delhi blast at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort, which claimed the lives of 12 people. 

The station, which falls on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, had been closed as a precautionary measure following the explosion. 

After the blast, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on Thursday that the Lal Quila Metro Station would remain shut due to security concerns. 

Entry and exit at the station were temporarily suspended, and services were halted until the security agencies provided clearance. 

"The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule," the DMRC had said in an official statement. 

On Saturday, the DMRC reopened two of the station's gates, providing partial access to passengers. 

In a post on X, the DMRC informed the public, stating, "Gate numbers 2 & 3 at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters." 

With all gates now operational, Metro services in the area have fully resumed. -- ANI

