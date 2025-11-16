HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
09:13
File image
File image
An MBBS student, who was detained by the National Investigation Agency  in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district for his alleged links to terror outfits, was released on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.                 

The accused, identified as Janisur Alam alias Nisar Alam, an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Haryana, and resident of Ludhiana with ancestral roots in Konal village near Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur, was picked up from the Surjapur Bazar area on Friday morning, he said.

Alam was "detained" from the Surjapur Bazar area in Uttar Dinajpur while returning from a wedding ceremony at his ancestral home, on suspicion of alleged terror links by sleuths of the NIA, he said.

"He had travelled to his ancestral home with his mother and sister to attend a relative's wedding. Officers of the NIA intercepted him on his way back, after tracking his movements through mobile-tower location data," the officer said.

Later, on Saturday evening, the accused student, who was questioned at the NIA's Siliguri office, was released, he said.

"He was released after questioning. His mobile phone has been seized, and told to be present if summoned again by the probe agency," the officer said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3
1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3

LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link
LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link

NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win
NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win

Following their landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, NDA leaders have begun discussions on forming a new government. Key coalition partners visited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, expressing support for his continued...

Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout
Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout

It was speculated that Rohini was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC
3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC

Election Commission officials clarified that three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll after the final list was published, following a special intensive revision and applications received until 10 days before the nomination...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO