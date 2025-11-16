Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link

09:13

The accused, identified as Janisur Alam alias Nisar Alam, an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Haryana, and resident of Ludhiana with ancestral roots in Konal village near Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur, was picked up from the Surjapur Bazar area on Friday morning, he said.





Alam was "detained" from the Surjapur Bazar area in Uttar Dinajpur while returning from a wedding ceremony at his ancestral home, on suspicion of alleged terror links by sleuths of the NIA, he said.





"He had travelled to his ancestral home with his mother and sister to attend a relative's wedding. Officers of the NIA intercepted him on his way back, after tracking his movements through mobile-tower location data," the officer said.





Later, on Saturday evening, the accused student, who was questioned at the NIA's Siliguri office, was released, he said.





"He was released after questioning. His mobile phone has been seized, and told to be present if summoned again by the probe agency," the officer said. -- PTI

