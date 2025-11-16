HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
4 more held in Assam for posts supporting Delhi blast

Sun, 16 November 2025
08:26
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma/File image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of 21 individuals for expressing support online for the terrorists behind the Delhi terror attacks.

The arrested individuals are from various districts in Assam, including Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Chirang, Kamrup, Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, Lakhimpur, Barpeta, Hojai, South Salmara, Bajali, and Dhubri.

The arrests were made as part of an intensified crackdown by the Assam police against individuals promoting anti-national sentiments on social media. 

The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards such activities.

"Another anti-national have been arrested by @assampolice, taking the total count to 21. We will NOT tolerate anyone expressing support online for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks.", CM Sarma stated in a post on X.

Sarma on Thursday said that 17 individuals have been arrested across the state for "lauding" the terror attack involving a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least 12 lives and left several others injured.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma emphasised zero tolerance, with over 100 social media posts under review in the crackdown. -- ANI

