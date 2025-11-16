3 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

10:22

The gunfight broke out in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas in the morning when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the region, superintendent of police Kiran Chavan said.





So far, three Maoists have been killed in the gunfight and the operation is still underway, he said.





With the latest action, 262 Maoists have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.





Of them, 233 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in Raipur division.





Two Maoists were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division. -- PTI

