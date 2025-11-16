HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

11 kg heroin, drones recovered near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur; 2 held

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
08:41
The drugs and drone recovered in Punjab./ANI Photo
The drugs and drone recovered in Punjab./ANI Photo
In a series of successful anti-smuggling operations, the vigilant Border Security Force troops foiled multiple cross-border attempts and apprehended two smugglers, recovering two drones and eight packets of heroin across different sectors of the Punjab border.

After detecting a suspected aerial movement, alert BSF troops recovered one DJI Mavic, four Pro drones, along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight: 508 gm) from agricultural fields near the village Barreke, Ferozepur, as per BSF PRO.

In another incident, acting on a technical alert, BSF troops conducted a swift search and recovered one DJI Mavic, three Classic drones from fields near the village Kamal Wala, Ferozepur.

A joint operation launched on BSF intelligence input with ANTF Amritsar led to the apprehension of two smugglers and the recovery of two packets of heroin (Gross weight: 1.108 kg) near the village Dhanoe Khurd. 

The arrested smugglers hail from the village of Ratan, Amritsar.In another early-morning operation, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, BSF troops recovered five packets of heroin (Gross weight: 2.660 kg) from fields adjacent to the village of Rai, Amritsar.

These swift, coordinated and intelligence-driven actions once again highlight the high alertness, operational precision and commitment of BSF troops in thwarting the designs of cross-border narco-terror networks.

Earlier, in a significant breakthrough on Saturday, the Border Security Force apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3
1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3

LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link
LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link

NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win
NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win

Following their landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, NDA leaders have begun discussions on forming a new government. Key coalition partners visited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, expressing support for his continued...

Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout
Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout

It was speculated that Rohini was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC
3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC

Election Commission officials clarified that three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll after the final list was published, following a special intensive revision and applications received until 10 days before the nomination...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO