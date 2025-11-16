11 kg heroin, drones recovered near IB in Punjab's Gurdaspur; 2 held

08:41

The drugs and drone recovered in Punjab./ANI Photo





After detecting a suspected aerial movement, alert BSF troops recovered one DJI Mavic, four Pro drones, along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight: 508 gm) from agricultural fields near the village Barreke, Ferozepur, as per BSF PRO.





In another incident, acting on a technical alert, BSF troops conducted a swift search and recovered one DJI Mavic, three Classic drones from fields near the village Kamal Wala, Ferozepur.





A joint operation launched on BSF intelligence input with ANTF Amritsar led to the apprehension of two smugglers and the recovery of two packets of heroin (Gross weight: 1.108 kg) near the village Dhanoe Khurd.





The arrested smugglers hail from the village of Ratan, Amritsar.In another early-morning operation, acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, BSF troops recovered five packets of heroin (Gross weight: 2.660 kg) from fields adjacent to the village of Rai, Amritsar.





These swift, coordinated and intelligence-driven actions once again highlight the high alertness, operational precision and commitment of BSF troops in thwarting the designs of cross-border narco-terror networks.





Earlier, in a significant breakthrough on Saturday, the Border Security Force apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector. -- ANI

