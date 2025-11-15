HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman who visited Pakistan as part of Sikh pilgrimage group didn't return: Sources

Sat, 15 November 2025
A woman pilgrim, who was part of a 'jatha' (group) visiting Pakistan for the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, did not return from the neighbouring nation, according to sources in the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The woman, identified as Sarbjit Kaur, is a resident of Amanipur village in Kapurthala district, they said.

Kaur was part of the 'jatha' consisting of over 1,900 Sikh members that crossed over to Pakistan on November 4 through the Attari-Wagah border. 

They went to participate in the 'Parkash Purb' celebrations at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and to visit other important Sikh shrines. While the group returned to India on Thursday night, Kaur was not seen among the pilgrims, sources added.

Meanwhile, immigration authorities in Pakistan have informed their Indian counterparts about the incident, sources mentioned, adding that the Indian immigration authorities are working to obtain more details about Kaur and her family members from her village.

The acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, led the 'jatha', which visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib, paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, along with other historical gurdwaras situated in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Earlier, the Centre had refused to send Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev, citing the security scenario with the neighbouring nation.

But later, the union government allowed the Sikh 'jatha' to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan.  -- PTI

