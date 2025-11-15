HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Veteran actors Rajinikanth, Balakrishna to be honoured at IFFI

Sat, 15 November 2025
19:00
Legendary actor Rajinikanth

Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be honoured during the closing ceremony of the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji for completing 50 years in cinema. 

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan gave this information to reporters in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. 

"Legendary actors Rajinikanth and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be felicitated for completing 50 years in cinema, marking a milestone that celebrates their enduring influence on Indian film culture," he said. 

"They will be felicitated at the closing ceremony, recognising their iconic body of work, widespread popularity, and contribution to shaping Indian storytelling across decades," he said. 

The IFFI will begin on November 20 and conclude on November 28. 

The closing ceremony would be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji, while the festival will be inaugurated with a gala float parade along the picturesque D B Bandodkar Road. Rajinikanth, arguably the most enduring and successful commercial star of Tamil cinema, enjoys a cult following with a pan-India fan base. 

He made his debut in the 1975 film Apoorva Ragangal, and went on to initially star in negative roles, before transitioning into a hero who commands a crazy fan army and blockbuster box office openings. 

Telugu actor N Balakrishna has acted in more than a 100 films, delivering major blockbusters such as Samarasimha Reddy, Simha, Aditya 369, and Muddula Mavayya

He is also serving as an MLA for the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh. -- PTI

LIVE! 3L voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC to Cong

Lalu's daughter quits politics, 'disowns' family after RJD rout

It was speculated that Rohini was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

Day after Bihar drubbing, Cong signals to fight BMC poll solo

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad announced the party's intention to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, signaling a potential strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Red Fort blast: 2 Al Falah University docs among 3 detained

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the car explosion near the Red Fort. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning multiple people and examining potential links to a...

PICS: Jadeja, Kuldeep leave South Africa in shambles

Jadeja reduces South Africa to 93/7 in second innings, India smell big win

