Two Britons arrested in Bahraich for entering India via Nepal

19:21





Following preliminary interrogation, the duo was handed over to the police who arrested the foreign nationals after registering a case, they added.





According to officials, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh police intercepted the duo during intensified checking in the wake of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort.





Ganga Singh Udawat, Commandant of the SSB's 42nd Battalion, told PTI that around 10 am, two foreigners were stopped for verification after they crossed into India from Nepal.





"During scrutiny of their documents, it was found that both were British nationals and did not possess a valid Indian visa. They failed to provide any satisfactory reason for their entry into India," he said.





The detained man was identified as Dr Hassan Amman Saleem (35), son of Mohammad Saleem, of Pakistan origin.





His current address is listed as Manchester, United Kingdom.





The woman was identified as Dr Sumitra Shakeel Olivia (61), daughter of John Frederick, originally from Udupi, Karnataka.





She is a British passport holder, with her present address in Gloucester, United Kingdom.





Udawat said both claimed to be medical professionals and said they had travelled to Nepalganj in Nepal on the invitation of a local hospital.





However, they were unable to satisfactorily explain their attempt to enter India without valid travel documents. -- PTI

