Tata unveils new Sierra ahead of official launch on Nov 25

23:18

The new Tata Sierra unveiled./Rajesh Karkera/Rediff





This was unlike anything else on Indian roads.





Today, November 15, 2025, the legacy continues!





Tata Motors has officially unveiled the brand-new Tata Sierra.





But, the curious Tata Sierra lovers will have to wait for more details about the SUV till November 25 when it will be launched officially.





Your exclusive first look starts now!





More to follow on rediff. -- Rajesh Karkera

Remember the 90s classic? The Tata Sierra, with its dominant SUV looks, aggressive grille, and those signature, sprawling rear windows.