SIA inspector, constables among 9 killed in J-K blast

Sat, 15 November 2025
14:19
State Investigation Agency Inspector Israr Ahmad Shah was among the nine people who were killed in the massive explosion at the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Shah, who joined the police force in 2011, is survived by a wife, two young children, and elderly parents.

Hailing from the Drugmulla area of Kupwara district, Shah was known as a soft-spoken person who focused mainly on his work, according to his neighbour Ghulam Mohammad.

The police officer also had a reputation of being helpful, which was evident from the rush of neighbours at his residence as soon as the news of his death reached the village.

Among the deceased were Selection Grade Constables Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah (both Crime Branch photographers), Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat (all three working with the Forensic Science Laboratory).

Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, chowkidar of the area Suhail Ahmad Rather, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor, were the other persons killed in the accidental blast.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said the blast took place when a team of officials was collecting samples of the explosives seized during the investigation into the 'white collar terror module' case.

"As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, this process was going on for the past two days by the Forensic Science Laboratory team," Prabhat said.

"Unfortunately, during this course, on Friday night, around 11.20 pm, an accidental explosion took place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary," he added.

The top cop said nine people lost their lives in the explosion and 32 others were injured. -- PTI

