HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shah Rukh Khan gets commercial tower named after him in Dubai

Sat, 15 November 2025
Share:
22:04
image
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a lengthy note on his social media on Saturday expressing his gratitude for getting a commercial tower in Dubai named after him.

The commercial tower is called "Shahrukhz" and is slated to be completed by 2029. It will feature a statue of the actor at the entrance, in his signature pose.

Shah Rukh shared a post on his X handle and said he is humbled to have his name turn into an "integral part of the cityscape".

"It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me - a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility," he wrote in the caption.

"'Shahrukhz' by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I'm honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence. @ChairmanDanube #DanubeProperties," he added.                 

Shah Rukh will next feature in King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's Pathaan, which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak-linked drug racket busted in J-K, 3 kg heroin seized
LIVE! Pak-linked drug racket busted in J-K, 3 kg heroin seized

Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?
Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the car explosion near the Red Fort. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning multiple people and examining potential links to a...

Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name
Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur removes Dr. Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board after her name surfaced during the Delhi blast investigation. The Indian Medical Association's Uttar...

Bihar rejected Cong's 'Muslim League-Maoist' combo: Modi
Bihar rejected Cong's 'Muslim League-Maoist' combo: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party following the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, accusing them of divisive politics and highlighting the rejection of casteism and communalism by the people of Bihar.

Day after Bihar drubbing, Cong signals to fight BMC poll solo
Day after Bihar drubbing, Cong signals to fight BMC poll solo

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad announced the party's intention to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, signaling a potential strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO