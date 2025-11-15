Shah Rukh Khan gets commercial tower named after him in Dubai

22:04





The commercial tower is called "Shahrukhz" and is slated to be completed by 2029. It will feature a statue of the actor at the entrance, in his signature pose.





Shah Rukh shared a post on his X handle and said he is humbled to have his name turn into an "integral part of the cityscape".





"It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me - a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility," he wrote in the caption.





"'Shahrukhz' by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I'm honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence. @ChairmanDanube #DanubeProperties," he added.





Shah Rukh will next feature in King.





Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's Pathaan, which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. -- PTI

