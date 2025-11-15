RJD won't have RS representation by next state polls

20:00

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his son Tejashwi Yadav/ANI Photo





The RJD currently has five seats in the Rajya Sabha and the Congress has one seat, out of a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar.





With the next round of Rajya Sabha polls slated early next year, when the tenure of two RJD MPs - Prem Chand Gupta and A D Singh -- will end, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA, allowing the ruling alliance to wrest these seats.





The tenure of the NDA members -- Harivansh, Ram Nath Thakur (both JD-U) and Upendra Kushwaha (RLM) -- will also end on April 9, 2026.





For winning a seat in the next round of biennial elections (for Rajya Sabha) for five seats from Bihar, each candidate requires a minimum of 42 votes, experts say.





The Mahagathbandhan has a total of 35 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.





This includes RJD, which won 25 seats, and the Congress with six seats, together with two of CPI-ML, one of CPI-M and one of the Indian Inclusive Party. -- PTI

The NDA's stupendous victory in the Bihar assembly polls will help it bag all Rajya Sabha seats from the state in the coming years, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal will have no representation in the upper house when the next assembly elections are held there.