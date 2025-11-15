HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl

Sat, 15 November 2025
09:13
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

In a joint post, the couple announced the news, celebrating their daughter's arrival on their fourth wedding anniversary, which was on November 15.

'We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents -- Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,' the note read.

In the caption, they described their daughter as God's 'greatest blessing', expressing joy at entering a new chapter of their lives.

As soon as they shared the news, friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, 'Congratulations, you guys. Welcome to the best hood ... parenthood.'

Sophie Choudry also extended her love and blessings, writing, 'Huge congratulations, you guys!! Much love to you and your princess! God bless.'

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy in July through an adorable Instagram post featuring a graphic illustration with a cradle at the centre and a message that read, 'Baby on the way'.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film Citylights, which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

