HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul meets Kharge to discuss Bihar poll drubbing

Sat, 15 November 2025
Share:
13:23
image
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to discuss the Bihar assembly election result on Saturday, a day after the opposition party faced a drubbing in the state.
 
The two were joined by AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, sources said.

According to the sources, the leaders met to discuss the Congress' poor performance in Bihar, where the party won only six of the 61 seats it contested.

This was the party's second-worst performance in Bihar after 2010, when it won only four seats.

On Friday, Gandhi said the Bihar election result was surprising. The election was not fair from the very beginning and that is why the party could not achieve anything much, he claimed.

Gandhi also said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would conduct an in-depth review of the results. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul meets Kharge to discuss Bihar poll drubbing
LIVE! Rahul meets Kharge to discuss Bihar poll drubbing

J-K police station blast 'accidental', no sabotage: Top cop
J-K police station blast 'accidental', no sabotage: Top cop

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs also said the cause of the incident is being investigated and any other speculation into the cause of the blast was unnecessary.

9 dead after Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
9 dead after Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

'Modi Won't Risk Upsetting Nitish'
'Modi Won't Risk Upsetting Nitish'

'If Nitish Kumar were to depart from this alliance, it would signal substantial instability in central government politics.'

CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort station after blast
CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort station after blast

The footage shows some commuters instinctively rushing further inside the station, seeking safety as the impact of the explosion becomes apparent.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO