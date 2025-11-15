Pak-linked drug racket busted in J-K, 3 kg heroin seized

20:57

Senior superintendent of police, Jammu, Joginder Singh, said a patrol party led by sub-divisional police officer, south, and the SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station arrested the duo from near a crematorium in Shastri Nagar.





In total, 3.260 kg of heroin was seized from the peddlers, he said, terming the recovery a "big catch" and a "significant blow" to drug traffickers in the region. Police are probing the matter after registering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.





"The peddlers are part of a major racket linked to Pakistan-based and Punjab-based smugglers. At least seven more members of the gang have been identified, and efforts are on to bring all the culprits to book," the SSP told reporters in Jammu.





Explaining the modus operandi of the racket, he said the traffickers used to smuggle narcotics through drones into Punjab from Pakistan and send couriers from Jammu to receive the consignment and distribute it.





"The arrested accused is part of the supply chain, and this is the seventh racket busted by police this year. So far, 22 peddlers were arrested," the police officer said. -- PTI

