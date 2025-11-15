HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Online betting app case: Rana Daggubati appears before SIT

Sat, 15 November 2025
18:51
Actor Rana Daggubati on Saturday appeared before the SIT in Telangana in connection with a case related to alleged promotion of an online betting app, the police said. 

The Telangana government has constituted the SIT under the overall supervision of the additional director general of police, CID, to curb illegal betting activities and for thorough investigation of online betting app cases. 

"What happened has happened and now we are just going to take the right ways to communicate the right messaging about these gaming apps," Rana Daggubati told reporters. 

Under the Telangana Gaming Act of 2017, all forms of online betting are prohibited. 

Cases were registered against illegal betting apps and promoters in March this year following complaints that the apps lured youth and general public with the hope of making easy money and eventually leading them into complete financial and psychological distress, and even suicides. -- PTI

