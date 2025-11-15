Maruti recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara units to fix faulty fuel indicator part

21:51





The company is recalling the affected lot of the model manufactured from December 9, 2024 to April 29, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.





It is suspected that the fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly in some of these vehicles may not accurately reflect the fuel status as intended, it said.





Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, the automaker stated. -- PTI

