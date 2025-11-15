HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man wanted for grenade, arms smuggling for Pak-linked gang, nabbed

Sat, 15 November 2025
Share:
09:00
image
The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has apprehended a man wanted by the Punjab police for his alleged involvement in smuggling arms for a gang working at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist networks to carry out grenade attacks in the country, an official said.

The ATS, in a release on Friday, said that Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Billa was nabbed from Halol town in Panchmahal district based on a specific input shared by the Punjab police.

"He will be handed over to the Punjab police. Recently, police in Punjab's Gurdaspur district registered a case against certain individuals for smuggling and detonating grenades and helping terrorist networks operating across the border," the release said.

"Preliminary probe revealed the main accused of the case, Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa, who are currently in Malaysia, were recruiting operatives in Punjab at the behest of handlers of Pakistan's ISI to carry out grenade attacks in densely populated areas of Punjab and other states to spread terror," the release added.

During the interrogation of two other accused arrested recently, the Punjab police learnt about Singh's role in smuggling two grenades and two pistols as part of the conspiracy to carry out terror attacks, said the release.

"Based on the information shared by the Punjab police, the ATS team reached Halol and learnt that Singh had started working as a labourer in a factory. He was apprehended from a hotel and brought here for further questioning. Singh admitted to his role in the grenade attack conspiracy," the release said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Faridabad Explosives: 8 Killed At J-K Police Station
Faridabad Explosives: 8 Killed At J-K Police Station

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

LIVE! India Gate disappears in haze as Delhi AQI deteriorates
LIVE! India Gate disappears in haze as Delhi AQI deteriorates

'Nitish Kumar Is Amitabh Bachchan Of Bihar Politics'
'Nitish Kumar Is Amitabh Bachchan Of Bihar Politics'

'This election was won because of Nitish Kumar's face and his policies.'

NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

How NDA Outwitted Mahagathbandan
How NDA Outwitted Mahagathbandan

The NDA in Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, strategically countered the Mahagathbandan's moves by implementing similar policies and announcements, effectively neutralising the MGB campaign promises and maintaining their...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO