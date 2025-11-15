HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JK police station blast accidental, no sabotage: Top cop

Sat, 15 November 2025
11:57
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Saturday said the massive explosion at Nowgam police station that left nine dead and 32 injured was "accidental" and ruled out sabotage as the cause of the incident.
 
Prabhat, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, said the explosives recovered during investigation in the "white collar terror module" case were transported from Haryana's Faridabad to Nowgam police station and kept securely in an open area in its premises.

"As part of the prescribed procedure, the samples of the recovery had to be forwarded for further forensic and chemical examination. On account of the voluminous nature of the recovery, the FSL (forensic science laboratory) team has been carrying out this process for the last two days," Prabhat told reporters in Srinagar.

The DGP said that due to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, the FSL team was conducting the sampling process and its handling with utmost caution.

"Unfortunately during this course, around 11.20 pm last night, an accidental explosion took place. Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary," he added.

The top cop said nine people lost their lives in the explosion.

"One personnel of SIA (State Investigation Agency), three personnel of the FSL team, two crime photographers, two revenue officials who were part of the magistrate's team, and one tailor who was associated with the team, were among those killed," the DGP said.

He said 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians from the adjacent were sustained injuries in the incident.

"The injured were immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital, where they are being treated. The police station building has been severely damaged, and even the adjacent buildings have been affected," he said.

The extent of the damage due to the explosion is being ascertained, and the cause for "this unfortunate incident" is being inquired into, Prabhat added. -- PTI

