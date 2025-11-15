HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

J-K DGP conducts hybrid security review amid enhanced safety measures following Delhi blast

Sat, 15 November 2025
Share:
02:22
File image
File image
Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Nalin Prabhat on Friday evening conducted a hybrid security review of the Union Territory. 

This step follows a high-intensity explosion that ripped through a slow-moving car driven by a Kashmiri doctor at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on November 10, killing at least 13 people. 

"DGP Nalin Prabhat conducted a hybrid security review with BSF, CRPF and other agencies. All formations briefed him on the ongoing non-kinetic and kinetic operations," a police spokesperson said. 

In the wake of the blast, an alert has been sounded across the Union Territory with enhanced security measures at various locations, along with public outreach to encourage vigilance. Checking and frisking have been intensified, and search operations in various rural and mountainous areas are being carried out regularly.

TOP STORIES

NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

4 killed in J-K police station blast linked to Haryana seizure
4 killed in J-K police station blast linked to Haryana seizure

An accidental blast occurred at the Nowgam police station while personnel were handling explosive material seized in connection with a terror module case, injuring several officers.

'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'
'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'

'Women from all castes and religions voted for Nitish Kumar as it was his last election.'

Battle for Bihar 2025: THE VERDICT
Battle for Bihar 2025: THE VERDICT

The ruling National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'
'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'

'This calls for a very serious investigation, investigation and introspection both.''Wherever we went wrong needs proper introspection; but the results also need investigation.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO