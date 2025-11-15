HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Gate disappears in haze as Delhi AQI deteriorates

Sat, 15 November 2025
08:55
Delhi woke up to dense smog on Saturday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 386 at 8 am, falling under the 'very poor' category, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
India Gate was barely visible this morning, shrouded by a thick layer of smog, as the air quality in the national capital remained hazardous. The toxic air persisted a day after Delhi recorded an AQI of 397, also in the 'very poor' range.
 
According to CPCB readings, several areas in the city witnessed alarming pollution levels. Ashok Vihar reported an AQI of 415, Bawana 441, Burari Crossing 383, CRRI Mathura Road 365, Chandni Chowk 419, Dwarka Sector-8 393, ITO 418, Jahangirpuri 422, JLN Stadium 389, Mundka 426, Najafgarh 385, Narela 418, Patparganj 399, Punjabi Bagh 405, RK Puram 406, Rohini 423, Siri Fort 495, Sonia Vihar 410, Vivek Vihar 418 and Wazirpur 447. Most of these locations fell under the 'very poor' or 'severe' categories. 
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.
 
 With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. The measures aim to control emissions through stricter restrictions on construction, vehicular movement and industrial operations.

