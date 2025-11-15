HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Impact of SIR evident in NDA's Bihar win: BJP leader

Sat, 15 November 2025
16:27
Bharatiya Janata Party Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said the NDA's massive victory in the Bihar assembly polls reflects the impact of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list and the removal of fake voters.
  
Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, he alleged that such fake voters illegally included in the electoral rolls, had contributed to the "political success" of parties like the Congress and the RJD so far.

Through the huge mandate of the NDA in Bihar, there is now clarity with regard to the implementation of the SIR.

"Everybody can now see the impact of the removal of fake voters through the SIR. That's why the parties including the CPI (M) and the Congress in Kerala are opposing the SIR and trying to block it," Chandrasekhar alleged.

The cleansing of voters has happened in Bihar through the SIR, he added.

The BJP state president further said the time of vote bank politics and the conventional propaganda of anti-incumbency wave was over and people would vote for a government which provides them development and corruption-free administration. 

People of Kerala also deserve a government which assures them good governance, he added. -- PTI 

