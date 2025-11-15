IED destroyed in controlled explosion in J-K's Rajouri; house damaged

21:35





A house was partially damaged in the explosion which was carried out in Upper Bangai village of Thanamandi sub-division in the district, they said, adding that there were no casualies in the explosion.





According to officials, a security patrol found the IED near the house, and called in the bomb disposal squad which decided to conduct a controlled explosion.





The blast caused some damage to the house belonging to one Mohammad Akbar, but the family had already been moved to safety, officials said. -- PTI

Security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, and later destroyed it in a controlled explosion, officials said.