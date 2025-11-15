Governor Bose says SIR key to ensuring free and fair elections in Bengal

21:08

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose





Bose said the process was designed to remove discrepancies and restore public confidence in the electoral system.





The governor said the Bihar elections demonstrated broad public acceptance of the SIR mechanism.





"If people are confused, we should convince them that SIR is a new process which is required to clean up the election process and to ensure that free and fair elections take place," Bose told reporters in Kolkata.





"Bihar has proved it. I am sure the people of Bengal will also accept it," he added.





Arguing that the revision drive was part of a broader effort to strengthen electoral credibility, Bose said violence and corruption must be eliminated ahead of the next polls.





"Before the election, certainly, violence has to be curbed. Corruption has to go from the election process," Bose said, adding that adding that West Bengal could regain its "original glory" only if these "cankers" were rooted out immediately.





"This state will get back its original glory only if the cankers, that is corruption and violence, are rooted out, and it should be rooted out immediately," he said.





"Otherwise, we cannot have a free and fair election in this state. And that is why the Election Commission is taking all steps to see that the election is conducted in this state in a free and fair manner," Bose noted. -- PTI

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday defended the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, calling it an essential step to "clean up the election process" and ensure free and fair polls in the state.