Fugitive, wanted for fraud worth crores, extradited from Dubai

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) branch of the police successfully brought Punetha to India on November 13, said Uttarakhand additional director general of police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan.





Punetha, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, has four cases registered against him in Pithoragarh district for allegedly defrauding crores of rupees through fake investment schemes, forming an organised gang to make illegal financial gains, and being involved in other criminal cases.





According to an investigation by inspector Pratap Singh Negi, Punetha and his associates have allegedly committed fraud of approximately Rs 15.17 crore and illegally acquired movable and immovable assets worth Rs 2.22 crore.





A case was registered against Punetha on January 16, 2023.





He faces charges under sections 420, 406, 504, 506, 120B of the Indian Penal Code, and the Gangsters Act, among others.





Based on inputs from Pithoragarh police, it was confirmed that he was hiding in Dubai. Following this, the CB-CID, through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), coordinated with Interpol and issued a Red Corner Notice against him, which led to his arrest in Dubai, the police said. -- PTI

