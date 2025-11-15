Does Congress have guts to go solo in BMC poll, asks BJP's Shelar

18:02

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar on Saturday mocked the Congress' statement of fighting the Mumbai civic polls alone and asked if the grand old party had the guts or vote base to take such a decision.





Earlier in the day, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad asked the party's functionaries to "prepare for all 227 seats" and resolve to "unfurl the Congress flag in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation". Gaikwad made the statement in the presence of AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal.





"Does the Congress have the guts to go solo in the BMC elections? Are there any leaders, party workers or even votes left for the Congress?" Shelar asked while speaking to reporters.





"One needs courage to fight elections independently and it remains to be seen whether the Congress possesses it. The Congress' image has been weakened and it lacks the strength to take such a stand," added Shelar, a BJP MLA from the metropolis.





Queried on the Congress announcing that it would fight civic elections without tying up with its MVA and INDI bloc ally Shiv Sena-UBT, Shelar said the Mumbai Congress had traditionally contested civic polls against the Sena.





Meanwhile, NCP (SP) spokesperson Amol Matele said the Congress' move would split Opposition votes and ultimately benefit the BJP.





"The Congress on its own? Then it is Diwali for the BJP in Mumbai. By splitting votes, whom are they (Congress) trying to benefit," Matele questioned.





The Opposition alliance should unitedly fight Mumbai civic polls in order to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti, he added. -- PTI