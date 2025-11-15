HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: ATS quizzes hospital staff on Saharanpur doc

Sat, 15 November 2025
A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad visited a private hospital here on Friday to gather information about Dr Adil Ahmed, who is under scrutiny in investigations initiated following the Delhi blast. 

A Jammu and Kashmir native, Adil was arrested from Saharanpur last week. 

He worked at the private Famous Hospital in Saharanpur. 

Officials of the V Brass Hospital in Saharanpur said the ATS team questioned staff members about Dr Adil's conduct, work profile and visitors while he was employed there. 

Dr Mamta, the vice president of Oscar Group, which runs the hospital, told PTI that Dr Adil had worked at the facility for about three months. 

"The ATS team asked us about his behaviour, his activities in the hospital and the people who used to meet him. We provided all details," she said. 

She added that Dr Adeel's appointment had been processed through the group's Rohtak office. He left the job primarily due to salary-related issues, she said. 

"He was paid Rs 4 lakh per month and a house rent allowance of Rs 10,000. As salaries in private institutions sometimes get delayed by a few days, he would get upset. Later, he received a higher offer elsewhere and resigned," she said. -- PTI

