Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till Dec 6

Sat, 15 November 2025
19:46
image
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned till December 6 the hearing of a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker.   

Bhiwandi Joint Civil Judge, Junior Division, P M Kolse, is hearing the case at present. 

When the matter came up for hearing on Saturday, complainant Rajesh Kunte's counsel advocate Prabodh Jaywant moved an application seeking permission to examine inspector Ashok Saykar of the Nizampura police station as a witness. 

The court had directed the Nizampura police to conduct a probe and submit a report in connection with the case. 

The inspector had accordingly submitted the probe report to the court, and the complainant's counsel wanted to examine the officer in this connection. The matter was scheduled to be heard next on November 29. 

However, Gandhi's counsel, advocate Narayan Iyer, moved an application seeking adjournment due to non-availability of his (Gandhi's) legal team on that day. 

The court then adjourned the hearing till December 6. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RJD won't have RS representation by next state polls
LIVE! RJD won't have RS representation by next state polls

3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC
3L voters added in Bihar after SIR final list: EC

Election Commission officials clarified that three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll after the final list was published, following a special intensive revision and applications received until 10 days before the nomination...

Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University
Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University after the UGC and NAAC raised concerns about false accreditation claims.

CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort station after blast
CCTV shows tremors, panic inside Red Fort station after blast

The footage shows some commuters instinctively rushing further inside the station, seeking safety as the impact of the explosion becomes apparent.

9 dead as Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station
9 dead as Faridabad explosives go off at JK police station

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

