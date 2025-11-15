Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till Dec 6

19:46





Bhiwandi Joint Civil Judge, Junior Division, P M Kolse, is hearing the case at present.





When the matter came up for hearing on Saturday, complainant Rajesh Kunte's counsel advocate Prabodh Jaywant moved an application seeking permission to examine inspector Ashok Saykar of the Nizampura police station as a witness.





The court had directed the Nizampura police to conduct a probe and submit a report in connection with the case.





The inspector had accordingly submitted the probe report to the court, and the complainant's counsel wanted to examine the officer in this connection. The matter was scheduled to be heard next on November 29.





However, Gandhi's counsel, advocate Narayan Iyer, moved an application seeking adjournment due to non-availability of his (Gandhi's) legal team on that day.





The court then adjourned the hearing till December 6. -- PTI

