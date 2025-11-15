HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends ex-MP RK Singh

Sat, 15 November 2025
Former Union minister Raj Kumar Singh, who has been in the news for his outbursts against the ruling NDA in Bihar, was on Saturday suspended from the BJP for "anti-party" activities, a party leader said. 

Singh, who has been served with a suspension order by the BJP headquarters in the state, has also been asked to show cause why he should not be expelled from the party.

In a similar action, the party also suspended MLC Ashok Kumar Agrawal and his wife Usha Agrawal, the mayor of Katihar, the BJP leader said.

The couple had canvassed for their son Saurabh, who was contesting the Katihar assembly seat on a ticket of Vikassheel Insan Party, against sitting BJP MLA and former Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad.

Singh, the bureaucrat-turned-politician, who joined the BJP in 2014, months after retiring as the Union home secretary, has been critical of leaders, like Samrat Choudhary, a deputy chief minister of Bihar and a former state BJP president, for their alleged involvement in criminal cases.

He failed to retain his Ara Lok Sabha seat for a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha polls last year. -- PTI

A top official said investigators were still trying to find out the possible targets of the terror module which was collecting a huge amount of explosives, some of which exploded near the Red Fort here and killed 13 people on November 10.

Singh has been critical of leaders, like Samrat Choudhary and a former state BJP president, for their alleged involvement in criminal cases.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs also said the cause of the incident is being investigated and any other speculation into the cause of the blast was unnecessary.

