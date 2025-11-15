HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cracks in MVA? Cong signals to go solo for BMC polls

Sat, 15 November 2025
Share:
16:44
image
In a sign of a possible strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the party is preparing to contest the upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation independently.

Addressing a party meeting, Mumbai Congress president Gaikwad called on party workers to resolve to "unfurl the Congress flag in the BMC".
"We must ensure the election of Congress corporators... prepare for all 227 seats," she said.

Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.

Gaikwad made the statement in the presence of senior leaders, including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.

The Congress's stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, joining hands for the civic elections.

A section of the Congress is averse to having Raj Thackeray in an alliance, given his aggressive stand against North Indian migrants.

Gaikwad said that earlier, when reporters asked Chennithala if the party would go it alone in the BMC polls, he had maintained that such decisions were left to the local units.

"We have conveyed to him (Chennithala) that Congress leaders and workers want to go alone, along with like-minded parties and groups," she said, adding that office-bearers have been briefed on the organisational preparations.

The Lok Sabha MP urged party workers to hit the ground for the next two months and remain alert about the voters' list. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cracks in MVA? Cong signals to go solo for BMC polls
LIVE! Cracks in MVA? Cong signals to go solo for BMC polls

Lalu's daughter quits politics, says 'disowning my family'
Lalu's daughter quits politics, says 'disowning my family'

It was speculated that Rohini was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

1st Glimpse Of Nitish Kumar After Win
1st Glimpse Of Nitish Kumar After Win

Unlike his National Democratic Alliance allies who rushed to the spotlight soon after the NDA won a historic mandate in the 2025 Bihar assembly election, Nitish Kumar stayed away from the public eye on Friday, November 14.

1st Test, Updates: SA 93 for 7 at stumps on Day 2
1st Test, Updates: SA 93 for 7 at stumps on Day 2

Rahul meets Kharge after Cong's Bihar poll drubbing
Rahul meets Kharge after Cong's Bihar poll drubbing

Gandhi did not speak to the media persons after the meeting, as the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, remained in a state of disbelief after the NDA swept the polls.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO