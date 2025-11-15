Cracks in MVA? Cong signals to go solo for BMC polls

16:44

In a sign of a possible strain within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said the party is preparing to contest the upcoming polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation independently.





Addressing a party meeting, Mumbai Congress president Gaikwad called on party workers to resolve to "unfurl the Congress flag in the BMC".

"We must ensure the election of Congress corporators... prepare for all 227 seats," she said.





Elections to the BMC, the richest civic body in the country, are likely to be held in January 2026.





Gaikwad made the statement in the presence of senior leaders, including AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal.





The Congress's stand to go solo has come amid the possibility of Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, Raj Thackeray, joining hands for the civic elections.





A section of the Congress is averse to having Raj Thackeray in an alliance, given his aggressive stand against North Indian migrants.





Gaikwad said that earlier, when reporters asked Chennithala if the party would go it alone in the BMC polls, he had maintained that such decisions were left to the local units.





"We have conveyed to him (Chennithala) that Congress leaders and workers want to go alone, along with like-minded parties and groups," she said, adding that office-bearers have been briefed on the organisational preparations.





The Lok Sabha MP urged party workers to hit the ground for the next two months and remain alert about the voters' list. -- PTI