CCTV shows tremors inside Red Fort metro station after blast

Sat, 15 November 2025
11:04
A CCTV footage sourced from inside the Red Fort metro station offers a stark glimpse of the moments immediately before and after the car blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, an official said on Saturday.
 
The visuals extracted from internal surveillance cameras show routine commuter movement inside the station when a sudden, violent tremor shakes the premises at the precise moment the explosion occurred at the nearby traffic signal.

Objects inside the station can be seen rattling, while passengers are visibly jolted as shock reverberates through the structure.

The footage also shows some commuters instinctively rushing further inside the station, seeking safety as the impact of the explosion becomes apparent. 

Officials said investigators are examining the new visuals to better understand the intensity of the blast and its immediate effect on structures surrounding the Red Fort.

The Lal Quila metro station has remained closed since the day of the incident. 

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been issuing daily updates. On Thursday, it announced that the station will remain shut until further notice, owing to the ongoing security review and investigation.

Security agencies continue to analyse multiple CCTV inputs from the blast site, surrounding areas and the metro station to piece together a comprehensive sequence of events leading up to the detonation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

All 25 Bihar ministers except one win election
All 25 Bihar ministers except one win election

In the recent Bihar elections, a majority of state ministers from the ruling NDA secured victories in their respective constituencies, with only one minister losing their seat.

Faridabad Explosives: 8 Killed At J-K Police Station
Faridabad Explosives: 8 Killed At J-K Police Station

The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

'Modi Won't Risk Upsetting Nitish'
'Modi Won't Risk Upsetting Nitish'

'If Nitish Kumar were to depart from this alliance, it would signal substantial instability in central government politics.'

NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

