Bihar verdict is turning point in country`s political history: Annamalai

Sat, 15 November 2025
Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief Annamalai on Saturday termed Bihar Assembly election result as a turning point in the country's political history.   

Speaking to reporters here on the side lines of a training programme organised for the party's booth level agents in the context of the Special intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Annamalai said, "The Bihar poll verdict is historic and shows people's massive support to register a landslide win for the NDA. It is a turning point in the country`s political history and a overwhelming pro incumbency vote".   

He said that the Bihar electorate have smashed all lies, baseless allegations and empty charges made by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi against the BJP in particular and the NDA in general during the poll campaign as the people were fully convinced that the development centric policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and governance model of the JD-U leader Nitish Kumar.   

Bihar assembly poll results would have its impact in the States that would go to assembly polls in 2026 and the BJP would emerge with an impressive record in West Bengal to bring the 'jungle raj' there to an end. 

He said that the AINRC-BJP combine now holding reins of administration in Puducherry would emerge victorious again. 

Tamil Nadu would also have NDA rule as a direct sequel to the outcome of the Bihar poll, he added. -- PTI

