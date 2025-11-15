HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar result doesn't whitewash misdeeds of ECI: Stalin

Sat, 15 November 2025
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday congratulated veteran Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar for his decisive victory and wished him well in fulfilling the expectations of the people of Bihar.

Also, he appreciated "young leader" of RJD Tejashwi Yadhav for his tireless campaign.

"The Bihar election result has a lesson for everyone. Election outcomes reflect welfare delivery, social and ideological coalitions, clear political messaging, and dedicated management until the last vote is polled," the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

The leaders of the INDIA bloc were seasoned politicians capable of reading the message and planning strategically to address emerging challenges, he said.

"The result of this election does not whitewash the misdeeds and reckless actions of the ECI. The reputation of the #ECI is at its lowest point," he said, criticising the EC.

Citizens of the country deserved a stronger and more impartial Election Commission, whose conduct of polls should inspire confidence even among those who do not win, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said. -- PTI 

