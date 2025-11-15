HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
3L voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC to Cong

Sat, 15 November 2025
Election Commission officials on Saturday said three lakh voters were added to Bihar's electoral roll after the publication of final list post the special intensive revision.
 
They were responding to a social media post by Congress which pointed out that while the EC's statement announcing the schedule for the Bihar assembly polls had put the number of voters at 7.42 crore, in subsequent releases the number climbed to 7.45 crore.

The officials said the figure of 7.42 crore voters mentioned in the October 6 statement was based on final electoral roll published on September 30 after the special intensive revision.

Citing election rules, they pointed out that any eligible citizen can apply to have their name added to the electoral roll until 10 days before the last date for filing of nominations for each phase of poll after the announcement of elections.  

"Therefore, after examining all valid applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations in both phases, the names of eligible voters were added to the list as per the rules, so that no eligible voter is deprived of voting," an official said.

The number of voters increased by approximately three lakh following inclusion of applications received from October 1 until 10 days before the last date of nominations.

The officials said the revised number was mentioned by the Election Commission in its press release issued after voting.

The date of nomination for phase one was October 17 and October 20 for second phase. -- PTI  

