2 FIRs against Al Falah University for cheating, forgery

The FIRs have been registered by the Crime Branch for cheating and forgery over alleged false accreditation claims made by the university, he said.





Officials said the action was initiated after both the UGC and NAAC flagged "major irregularities" during their review of the institution's functioning, prompting law enforcement agencies to step in.





The Delhi police registered two separate FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University, following red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an official said on Saturday.