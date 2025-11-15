HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 FIRs against Al Falah University for cheating, forgery

Sat, 15 November 2025
19:06
The Delhi police registered two separate FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University, following red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an official said on Saturday. 

The FIRs have been registered by the Crime Branch for cheating and forgery over alleged false accreditation claims made by the university, he said. 

Officials said the action was initiated after both the UGC and NAAC flagged "major irregularities" during their review of the institution's functioning, prompting law enforcement agencies to step in. 

Earlier, Delhi Police Special Cell had also registered a separate FIR under sections related to criminal conspiracy to probe the larger plot behind the blast. 

The initial FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has already been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). -- PTI

