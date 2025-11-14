HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Will throw out 'jungle raj' from Bengal too: Modi

Fri, 14 November 2025
Hailing the massive mandate for the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to throw out 'jungle raj' from West Bengal and said that just as river Ganga flows to Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared the path for the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory there also.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said the Congress has become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC' and will witness a big split soon.

In a swipe at the top Congress leadership, he said some 'naamdars' within the party are drowning everyone with them.

During his address, Modi wore a 'gamchha' with Mithila painting as a symbolic gesture to connect with the people of Bihar.

"Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," Modi said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said it has no positive vision for the country and he had warned the Congress' allies that the party is a parasite and a liability for them.

He said the Bihar assembly win is the beginning of a new era and the state will progress faster in the next five years.  -- PTI

