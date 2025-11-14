What's happening at the bypolls?

09:13

A counting centre in Rajasthan





All arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the exercise, officials added. Over 50 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise in the bypoll held on Tuesday.





The final voting percentage was 50.01 per cent. The Budgam assembly constituency had around 1.26 registered voters.





Counting of votes for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district began on Friday morning. The counting is being conducted at the seminar hall of Government PG College in Baran, where 14 tables have been set up. Officials said the counting will be held in 20 rounds.





Counting of votes for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll in Punjab began at 8 am here on Friday. Polling for the seat was held on Tuesday, which saw a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent. The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. Tight security arrangements have been made at a counting centre set up at the International College of Nursing in Piddi.





Amid tight security, counting of votes in the by-election for Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, crucial for the ruling Congress government and also BRS, began on Friday with officials taking up postal ballots first. The counting process would be taken up in 10 rounds. The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Elaborate arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting process.

The counting of votes for bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir'sbegan at 8 am on Friday, officials said. The counting, which would decide the fate of 17 candidates, is taking place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, they said.