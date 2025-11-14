HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vote chori on 'gigantic scale': Cong on Bihar results

Fri, 14 November 2025
The Congress on Friday alleged that the election results in Bihar reflect 'vote chori on a gigantic scale' that was masterminded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that while respecting the decision of the people of Bihar, his party will continue to fight against those forces that are engaged in weakening democracy by misusing constitutional institutions.

'We will conduct a thorough study of the election results and will present a detailed perspective after understanding the reasons for the outcomes. We are deeply grateful from the bottom of our hearts to those voters in Bihar who supported the mahagathbandhan,' Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

'I want to tell every Congress worker that there is no need for you to feel discouraged. You are our pride, honor, and glory. Your hard work is our strength. We will leave no stone unturned in raising awareness among the people. We will continue the struggle to save the Constitution and democracy by staying among the people,' he said.

'This fight is long -- and we will fight it with complete dedication, courage, and truth,' he added.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, 'Without doubt the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission.'

'The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy,' Ramesh said.  -- PTI

