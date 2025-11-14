HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Victory of good governance has been achieved: PM on Bihar

Fri, 14 November 2025
PM Narendra Modi tweets on the Bihar victory:
"Victory of good governance has been achieved. 
"Victory of development has been achieved. 
"Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. 
"Victory of social justice has been achieved. 
"My deepest gratitude to the family members of Bihar, who have blessed the NDA with a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2025 assembly elections. This resounding public mandate will empower us to serve the people and work with new resolve for Bihar."

NDA: 2015, MGB: 32

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Victory of good governance has been achieved: PM

NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'

'This outcome is thoroughly unexpected.''I travelled extensively across villages, engaged in detailed discussions with residents, and consulted with party workers who had been canvassing from village to village, from one location to...

Drums vs dread: Patna splits on verdict day
Drums vs dread: Patna splits on verdict day

As the Bihar assembly results swept in, Patna's Veerchand Patel Marg, the city's political artery, split into two starkly different worlds, with celebrations at the BJP and JD(U) offices and disappointment at the RJD headquarters.

