'This is Rahul Gandhi's 95th electoral defeat'

Fri, 14 November 2025
17:55
As the NDA tightened its lead in the Bihar Assembly election results, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday said the mandate reflected voters' endorsement of the development agenda pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatia said the results showed PM Modi's "magic" has worked again.

"The people of Bihar have given their mandate to the NDA with over 200 seats under the leadership of Narendra Modi, whose magic has worked once again," he said, claiming that the public had rejected the INDIA bloc's narrative.

He took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Opposition had relied on rhetoric and allegations instead of issues concerning governance.

"On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi has set a new record with 95 electoral defeats and continues on that path. They kept blaming SIR and EVMs, engaging in negative politics, which the public rejected."

Bhatia added that the mandate was a message that "development, stability and progress" would remain the state's priorities with the NDA set to return to power.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a mandate for a "Developed Bihar" and asserting that voters had rejected "jungle raj" and appeasement politics.

The NDA's performance in Bihar can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). According to the EC, as of 5.40 pm, the BJP has won 26, JDU 12, LJP(RV) 2 and HAM 1. The RJD has also won 5 seats, Congress 1 and AIMIM 2, with final tally underway. -- ANI

