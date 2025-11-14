HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Terrorists held with gun, grenades in J-K's Sopore

Fri, 14 November 2025
Security forces on Thursday arrested two "hybrid" terrorists with a gun and two hand grenades in Sopore area of Baramulla district, the police said.

"The police in Sopore along with 22 RR and 179 BN CRPF, arrested two hybrid terrorists during a joint naka operation at Sadeeq Colony, Mominabad Sopore," a spokesperson said.

The arrests were made at a checkpoint raised following a specific tip-off about the movement of suspicious individuals in the area.

"During checking, two persons coming from Fruit Mandi Sopore towards Ahat Baba Crossing attempted to flee on noticing the presence of police and security forces. The joint team acted promptly and apprehended both individuals on the spot," he added.

The two nabbed were identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar  and Shabir Ahmad Mir.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine, 20 live rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession," the spokesperson said.

The police describe a "hybrid" terrorist as a terrorist who leads a normal life and has a regular occupation. His handlers assign him a task, he carries it out and then slips back into his routine.

The term was coined around 2019 by the J-K police to describe persons who were not on the radar or security agencies before getting caught. -- PTI

