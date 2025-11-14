HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tejashwi trails from Raghopur after initial leads

Fri, 14 November 2025
The opposition INDIA bloc is way behind in the Biha polls, leading in 49 of the 243 seats in the assembly. The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting still left. The BJP was leading in 82 seats, its ally JD(U) in 80, the LJP(RV) in 22, the HAM (S) in four, and the RLM was leading in one seat after the first few rounds of counting. 

In the opposition bloc, the RJD was leading in 36 seats, the Congress in five, the CPIM(L) Liberation in six, and the CPI and CPI(M) in one seat each. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party and the Mukesh Sahani-helmed VIP are trailing in all the seats they have contested.  

But the latest trend right now is that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is trailing from Raghopur. 

