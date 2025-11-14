Tejashwi leads from Raghopur seat, Tej Pratap trails

10:28





The ruling NDA was leading in 161 assembly seats in Bihar, as compared to 78 of the opposition INDIA bloc, with counting underway for 243 constituencies, according to initial TV reports. The BJP and the JD-U were at 72, the RJD in 59 and the Congress in 13. Postal ballots were being counted before taking up EVMs for counting. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.





Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates. -- ANI

INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes, BJP's Satish Kumar trails, says the EC.