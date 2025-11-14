HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Singer Armaan Malik postpones Delhi concert after blast

Fri, 14 November 2025
Singer Armaan Malik/Image courtesy Armaan Malik/Instagram
Singer Armaan Malik, who was scheduled to perform in Delhi on November 15, has now postponed the concert.

"Delhi, I regret to inform you that my concert on November 15th has been postponed due to recent events.I promise to share more updates soon...," he posted on Instagram.

Organisers took the decision in the wake of the fatal blast in Delhi.

Armaan shared a note that read, "As a mark of respect and in light of the unfortunate incident that occurred in Delhi, the Aiiidon Malik Uve in Delhi show Scheduled for November 15th, 2025 at Nexus Select Citywalk stands postponed."

"This decision has been taken with the safety and well-being of all attendees, artists and crew. We will share the new date and further details soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we urge everyone to stay safe and take all necessary precautions All existing tickets purchased on BookMyShow will remain valid for the rescheduled date."

Earlier, actor Piyush Mishra shared that he has cancelled his upcoming Gurugram show in the light of Delhi blast.

The event was originally scheduled for November 15. -- ANI

