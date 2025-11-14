HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sikkim CM admitted to hospital after nosebleed, high blood pressure

Fri, 14 November 2025
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was admitted to hospital on Thursday, after he experienced nose bleeding and high blood pressure while attending a programme at Rangpo Ground, his son said. 

The incident occurred during the finals of a musical competition, where the CM was present. He was rushed to a hospital in Gangtok from the venue for medical attention, said his elder son and MLA, Aditya. He is recovering well. Although he has a history of nose bleeding, considering the possible risks, he was promptly taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, Aditya said. He said the chief minister's health is now stable and that he is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday. The CM is being kept under observation overnight to ensure there are no further complications, Aditya added.

