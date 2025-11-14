HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shahabuddin's son Osama wins from Raghunathpur seat

Fri, 14 November 2025
21:47
Osama Shahab, son of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was a several-term MP from Siwan, won from the Raghunathpur assembly seat in Bihar.

According to the EC website, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Osama Shahab defeated his nearest rival, Vikas Kumar Singh of the Janata Dal-United, by a margin of 9,248 votes.

Shahab bagged 88,278 votes, while Singh secured 79,030 votes.

Top National Democratic Alliance leaders had criticised the RJD's move to field Osama in the assembly polls and alleged that the decision to nominate him indicated the 'return of jungle raj'.  -- PTI

