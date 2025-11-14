HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty settle with modest gains amid see-saw trade

Fri, 14 November 2025
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to end modestly higher on Friday as investors turned to buying blue-chip stocks at beaten down prices. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark began the trade on a negative note by declining 449.35 points, or 0.53 per cent to 84,029.32. The NSE Nifty started the day off lower by 138.35 points or 0.53 per cent to 25,740.80. However, both the benchmark indices showed some recovery at the fag end before closing the session with gains for the fourth day in a row. The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,910.05. 

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Trent, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, ITC, PowerGrid, Tata Motors Ltd's Commercial Vehicles business, and Bajaj Finserv were the gainers. Infosys, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, and Larsen & Toubro were the laggards. -- PTI

LIVE! Nitish worked to pull Bihar out of jungle of darkness: Shah
LIVE! Nitish worked to pull Bihar out of jungle of darkness: Shah

Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party
Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

'Congress Party Has Not Lose Hope'
'Congress Party Has Not Lose Hope'

'Jan Suraaj Party was the BJP's 'B' team. It is proven now.''You have seen their performance and it proves that they only worked to dent Opposition votes by working for the BJP.'

Jan Suraaj faces whitewash, promises 'serious review'
Jan Suraaj faces whitewash, promises 'serious review'

Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma said the party would undertake a "serious review" of its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after early trends showed Prashant Kishor's outfit making little impact despite a grassroots...

Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game

This election is a thank you note to Nitish Babu from a grateful Bihari people, notes Sheela Bhatt.

