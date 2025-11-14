PM likely to visit BJP HQ for victory lap

18:46





The traffic restrictions have been put in place in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the BJP headquarters as the NDA appears headed for a landslide win in the Bihar elections. According to the advisory, both carriageways and service roads around W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road will face restrictions or diversions during the specified hours.





Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and plan their travel using alternative routes. Additional diversions may be imposed depending on real-time traffic conditions. Parking will be permitted only in designated areas. The police said no vehicle will be allowed to park on both carriageways of Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed away and prosecuted. Commuters have been urged to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow instructions on the ground. PTI

The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory announcing restrictions, diversions and parking curbs in central Delhi between 3 pm and 9 pm in view of VVIP movement.