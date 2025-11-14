HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM likely to visit BJP HQ for victory lap

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
18:46
image
The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory announcing restrictions, diversions and parking curbs in central Delhi between 3 pm and 9 pm in view of VVIP movement. 

The traffic restrictions have been put in place in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the BJP headquarters as the NDA appears headed for a landslide win in the Bihar elections. According to the advisory, both carriageways and service roads around W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road will face restrictions or diversions during the specified hours. 

Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches and plan their travel using alternative routes. Additional diversions may be imposed depending on real-time traffic conditions. Parking will be permitted only in designated areas. The police said no vehicle will be allowed to park on both carriageways of Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed away and prosecuted. Commuters have been urged to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow instructions on the ground. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish will remain Bihar CM, says Chirag Paswan
LIVE! Nitish will remain Bihar CM, says Chirag Paswan

NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY
NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'

'This outcome is thoroughly unexpected.''I travelled extensively across villages, engaged in detailed discussions with residents, and consulted with party workers who had been canvassing from village to village, from one location to...

'Jungle Raj', Chhath puja: How Modi delivered big in Bihar
'Jungle Raj', Chhath puja: How Modi delivered big in Bihar

A recurring theme of the prime minister's election rallies was the reminder of the 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule under chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and there were special efforts to ensure that the youth in the state...

Setback for Omar as NC defeated for first time in Budgam
Setback for Omar as NC defeated for first time in Budgam

The NC has won every assembly election in Budgam whenever it has fielded a candidate from the Shia-dominated segment. The only time the seat was not represented by the NC was in 1972 when the party had boycotted the polls across J-K.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO