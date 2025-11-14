HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not fair from beginning: Rahul on Bihar results

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
21:52
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the Bihar Assembly results as 'truly surprising' and said 'we could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning'.

Gandhi also said the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance will conduct an in-depth review of the poll results and make more effective efforts to save democracy. 

'I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning,' Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

'This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress party and the INDIA bloc will conduct an in-depth review of this result and make more effective efforts to save democracy,' the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The National Democratic Alliance swept the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with about a 90 per cent strike rate.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not fair from beginning: Rahul on Bihar results
LIVE! Not fair from beginning: Rahul on Bihar results

NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'
'An Abnormal, Unnatural, Result'

'This calls for a very serious investigation, investigation and introspection both.''Wherever we went wrong needs proper introspection; but the results also need investigation.'

'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'
'Bihar Has Never Delivered Such A One-Sided Mandate'

'This outcome is thoroughly unexpected.''I travelled extensively across villages, engaged in detailed discussions with residents, and consulted with party workers who had been canvassing from village to village, from one location to...

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The ruling National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO